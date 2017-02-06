Human remains discovered near northwest Columbus golf course

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Perry Township said that human remains were found on the grounds of the Brookside Golf and Country Club Saturday.

The Perry Township Police Department said they were notified about the remains along the second fairway Saturday.

BCI was called to help process the crime scene. The remains were determined to be human, according to police.

The remains were at the golf club for a long period of time, police said.

No other information was released.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.