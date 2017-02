COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith says today is one of the greatest days of his life.

Last month, Smith and his wife shared news that their daughter, Dakota, was born five months early, WKYC reported.

Monday, Smith posted an update to his Instagram account.

Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Smith said “Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong“