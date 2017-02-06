Krispy Kreme offers free donuts all month long

Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo)
Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WCMH) – Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts from now until the end of the month.

Beginning February 6, Krispy Kreme is rolling out new varieties of coffee. To promote the new brew, the company is throwing in a free donut for anyone who buys a cup.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. For more information on the promotion, which runs through February 28, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.

