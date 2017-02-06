Longer evenings, earlier mornings, and a time change!

Columbus (WCMH) – I mentioned it last week on air, but it is an important happiness turning point, the 6pm sunset!
The days (based on daylight) have been getting longer for more than a month and a half:
- Our earliest sunset was at 5:07pm on the 15th of December. Since then, we have picked up 50 minutes of daylight in the evening already.
- Our latest sunset was at 7:54am, as late as the first few days of January, since we have gained about 20 mins of daylight in the morning
- We will have a 6:00pm sunset on Wednesday (2/8) of this week
- We will have a 7:00pm or later (7:36pm) on March 12th
- We will have a 8:00pm sunset on April 4th
- We will have a 9:00pm sunset on June 10th
- Our latest sunset occurs at the end of June (for several days) at 9:05pm
How much sunlight do we gain or lose each month?
|Rise
|Set
|Total
|Jan
|7
|32
|39
|Feb
|34
|31
|65
|Mar
|-12
|92
|80
|Apr
|43
|29
|72
|May
|26
|27
|53
|Jun
|-2
|10
|8
|Jul
|-23
|-19
|-42
|Aug
|-28
|-40
|-68
|Sep
|-28
|-48
|-76
|Oct
|-31
|-44
|-75
|Nov
|27
|-81
|-54
|Dec
|-19
|10
|-9
- In March we gain the most daylight, 80 minutes
- In September we lost the most daylight, 76 minutes
- We gain the most time in the evening in March from start to finish at 92 minutes (but we also spring ahead an hour)
- In March the sunrises earlier at the start of the month than at the end because of Daylight Saving Time
- In April we gain the most time in the morning at 43 minutes (we gain 48 in March, but Spring ahead an hour)
- In October we lose the most time in the morning at 31 minutes (we lose 33 in November, but gain back 60 because of Daylight Saving Time)
- In September we lose the most time in the evening at 48 minutes
For the record… Daylight Saving Time:
Yes, technically speaking, March 12th is the shortest actual day of the year for most (not everyone observes the time change) Americans, at just a 23 hour day. On the flip side, November 5th will be the longest day of the year for most at 25 hours long.
- Starts March 12th at 2am (Spring ahead an hour)
- Ends November 5th at 2am (Fall back an hour)
If you ever have questions about sunrises, sunsets, time, or anything else weather related, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com