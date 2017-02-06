Longer evenings, earlier mornings, and a time change!

Columbus (WCMH) – I mentioned it last week on air, but it is an important happiness turning point, the 6pm sunset!

The days (based on daylight) have been getting longer for more than a month and a half:

Our earliest sunset was at 5:07pm on the 15th of December. Since then, we have picked up 50 minutes of daylight in the evening already.

Our latest sunset was at 7:54am, as late as the first few days of January, since we have gained about 20 mins of daylight in the morning

We will have a 6:00pm sunset on Wednesday (2/8) of this week

We will have a 7:00pm or later (7:36pm) on March 12th

We will have a 8:00pm sunset on April 4th

We will have a 9:00pm sunset on June 10th

Our latest sunset occurs at the end of June (for several days) at 9:05pm

How much sunlight do we gain or lose each month?

Rise Set Total Jan 7 32 39 Feb 34 31 65 Mar -12 92 80 Apr 43 29 72 May 26 27 53 Jun -2 10 8 Jul -23 -19 -42 Aug -28 -40 -68 Sep -28 -48 -76 Oct -31 -44 -75 Nov 27 -81 -54 Dec -19 10 -9

In March we gain the most daylight, 80 minutes

In September we lost the most daylight, 76 minutes

We gain the most time in the evening in March from start to finish at 92 minutes (but we also spring ahead an hour)

In March the sunrises earlier at the start of the month than at the end because of Daylight Saving Time

In April we gain the most time in the morning at 43 minutes (we gain 48 in March, but Spring ahead an hour)

In October we lose the most time in the morning at 31 minutes (we lose 33 in November, but gain back 60 because of Daylight Saving Time)

In September we lose the most time in the evening at 48 minutes

For the record… Daylight Saving Time:

Yes, technically speaking, March 12th is the shortest actual day of the year for most (not everyone observes the time change) Americans, at just a 23 hour day. On the flip side, November 5th will be the longest day of the year for most at 25 hours long.

Starts March 12th at 2am (Spring ahead an hour)

Ends November 5th at 2am (Fall back an hour)

If you ever have questions about sunrises, sunsets, time, or anything else weather related, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com