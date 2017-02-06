Meteor flashes across Midwest early Monday

WOOD-TV Staff Published: Updated:
meteor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Meteor Society received more than 100 reports about a fireball in the sky throughout the Midwest including here in central Ohio early Monday morning.

The meteor was caught on police dash cam footage in Lisle, Illinois, around 2:30am.The video was re-posted on Twitter by the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Fireballs form anytime space debris collides with the atmosphere. They often burn up after a few seconds, so it’s not easy to track the type of debris that fell.

The video shows a green, bright light flash through the sky. According to the American Meteor Society, green means the material flying through the air is made up of nickel.

meteor-midwest
Sightings of the meteor throughout the Midwest. (Courtesy American Meteor Society/Feb. 6, 2017)

According to the American Meteor Society’s website, there were 174 reports about the meteor from ten states as well as Ontario, Canada, as of 6:30am.

If you were able to get a picture or video of the meteor, please email it to stories@nbc4i.com.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s