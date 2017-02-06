Newark Police searching for vehicle in fatal hit-skip crash

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — William Lee Goodman III, was found severely injured alongside State Route 16 late Sunday night. He would later die from his injuries.

According to the Newark Division of Police, at about 11:29pm, Sunday, officers were called to the area S.R. 16 between O’Bannon Avenue and Dayton Road on the report of a person struck.

Police say a Goodman, 24, of Coldwater, Michigan, was found along the road by a passerby, who called 911.

Goodman, who had been living in Newark for the past year according to police, was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital, and was later flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he would later die.

After an investigation, police say they are searching for a full-size pickup truck or a large SUV.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed a male walking on State Route 16 near O’Bannon Avenue around 11:00pm or anyone who may have information to please contact Newark Police at 740-670-7200.

