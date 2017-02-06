OSU band member chasing football dreams

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Austin Brizee is used to hitting all the right notes as a member of “The Best Damn Band in the Land”. But lately, he has mind set on hitting something else: field goals.

“It’s just always been something I would do if I had the opportunity to do it. So yeah, it kind of happened like that,’ said Brizee.

The opportunity opened up because of a video posted on Twitter, showing Brizee making a 55-yard field goal inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center after a band practice for the Fiesta Bowl last December.

“One of my friends bet me a Chipotle Burrito and it just so happened that once I got in the Woody, I put the football down and our band media guy happened to get film on it and 55 went in,” said Brizee.

Once it hit Twitter, it took off. Hundreds of retweets and replies, including one from an Ohio State football assistant, encouraging Brizee to try out for the team.

“I called my mom and told her hey, I just got offered a tryout at Ohio State. She was like ‘what? Oh my God, is this a joke?’ And I was like, no it’s not,” said Brizee.

But now the real work begins, learning the finer mechanics of kciking, everything from the proper steps to kicking in the cold.

For now, Austin is still a student first and still in the band, but if he does make the football team, he has an idea.

“One of my band directors said yeah, I’ll let you march in your football uniform but I don’t think that’s going to be to happen,” said Brizee.