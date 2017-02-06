OSU, Nazareth Deli attacks on White House list of ‘under-reported’ terror attacks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus attacks are included on a White House list of terror attacks that went ‘under-reported’ in western media sources.

The February 2016 machete attack at the Nazareth Deli in northeast Columbus and the November 2016 car and knife attack on OSU’s campus are among the 78 terrorist attacks that the White House believes went under-reported.

The list, obtained by NBC News says the following about the Nazareth Deli attack:

COLUMBUS, OH, US February, 2016 TARGET: Four Civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant ATTAKER: US person

And of the OSU attack:

COLUMBUS, OH, US November, 2016 TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife ATTACKER: US person

According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump “felt as though members of the media don’t always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered; that a protest will get blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn’t necessarily get the same coverage.”

“There’s several instances. And the President, again, got a great update today on the fight against ISIS that’s going on throughout the region and what our military is facing throughout this globe, trying to combat ISIS,” Spicer said. “But there’s a lot of instances that have occurred where I don’t think that they’ve gotten the coverage it’s deserved, and I think that’s what the President was clearly referring to there.”

In February 2016, Mohamed Barry, 30, walked into the Nazareth Restaurant and Deli on North Hamilton Road and attacked four people using a machete. Barry was killed after police say he lunged at an officer with a machete and a knife in his hand.

Law enforcement officials said at the time that the FBI was looking at Barry for expressing radical Islamic views several years ago. For an unknown reason, the FBI moved on from him in their investigation.

In November, 2016, Ohio State student Abdul Razak Ali Artan carried out a car and knife attack at the Ohio State University. The FBI said that Artan ‘may have been inspired’ by ISIS and Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born cleric who took a leadership role in al-Qaida before being killed in 2011.

The 18-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer shortly after driving into pedestrians and then slashing others with a knife.