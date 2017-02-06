Person killed in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigation a deadly shooting in south Columbus.

Just before 10am, Monday, police and emergency personnel were called to the 700 block of Canonby Place on the report of a shooting.

One man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but have released no suspect information.

