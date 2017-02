COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 2600 block of Thorndale Avenue early Monday morning.

The call came in at approximately 12:50 am.

The grandmother and granddaughter who live there were able to get out okay, but the house is heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators have been called to the scene.

Red Cross is assisting the family.