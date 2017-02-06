USPS hiring 300 city carriers in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service says it is expecting to hire up to 300 city carrier associates in the Columbus area.

A job fair for these positions is being held in the lobby of the Twin Rivers Post Office  at 850 Twin Rivers Drive, Columbus, on Friday, February 10, 2017, between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. The job fair is open to all. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins welcome.

A city carrier assistant (CCA) delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions in a prescribed area; maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, and requires a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and geography of the area. CCAs work weekdays, weekends and holidays as needed.

“With a starting salary of $16.16 an hour, a CCA is a pre-career employee with a path to career status,” said USPS Field Recruiter Lisa Butts. “Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of documented driving experience. A written exam is required and background checks are performed on applicants.”

For more information on the job fair, contact Lisa Butts at 513-684-5167.  There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Free information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online at usps.com/careers.

