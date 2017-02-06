Vegas odds: Cleveland Browns are least likely to win 2018 Super Bowl

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — If you’re a Browns fan hoping next year will be different, we’ve got bad news for you.

The Browns have the worst odds at making it to the 2018 Super Bowl.

OddsShark.com ties Cleveland with the San Francisco 49ers as having a 225 to 1 odds of making it to the next big game. That’s the worst chance of making the big game out of all 32 teams.

The other Ohio team, the Cincinnati Bengals, have 55 to 1 odds of making the Super Bowl. That’s still the 11th worst odds overall.

So who is most likely to win next year’s Super Bowl? The odds on favorites are the new champs, with the New England Patriots having 6 to 1 odds.

They are followed by the Dallas Cowboys with 10 to 1 odds, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks with 11 to 1 odds and the Atlanta Falcons with 12 to 1 odds.

Click here to see the full list.