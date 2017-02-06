VIDEO: 12-year-old Yemeni girl reunited with family in U.S.

SOUTH BAY, CA (KRON)—A South Bay family is celebrating Sunday night after their young daughter is finally allowed to enter the country.

The 12-year-old’s visa was stalled by President Trump’s immigration order.

Her parents and two sisters are U.S. citizens, but she was born abroad in Yemen.

That’s where she’s been most of her life apart from her family here because of a technicality in immigration law.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi has the family’s story.

Eman Ali arrives at SFO to a warm welcome.

A seven-year immigration battle to get the 12 year old a u.s. visa almost failed in the last minutes.

On January 28th, Eman and her father Ahmad were at the U.S. embassy in Djibouti where they had a scheduled interview with immigration which is the last step in the process.

But they weren’t allowed to board the plane there because of President Trump’s immigration order.

“We’ve been waiting a long time 7 years already,” Ahmad Ali said. “After 7 years finally we’re home. That’s what we need. That’s the most I need.”

“I think it was a very stressful time and I’m glad it finally came to an end today and a happy conclusion,” said Katy Lewis who is the Ali family immigration lawyer.

The family’s Yemeni origins also made getting a visa difficult.

“There are just huge delays in these Yemeni cases and so lots of people are also trying to flee what is a warn torn country and a dangerous area,” Lewis said. “I would say this executive order has obviously affected thousands and thousands of people and there are certainly other children who are being affected in this way.”

There is more good news to what’s been a long road for this family.

Now that Eman is here because she is a minor living with two parents who are both us citizens she herself is a U.S. citizen.