Woman charged with raping 4-year-old child

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Cincinnati woman is facing charges after a video surfaced in which investigators say she is performing a sex act on a 4-year-old child.

India Kirksey was arrested Monday and has been charged with raping a 4-year-old. Police say Kendrick recorded a video of her performing a sex act on the child. Prosecutors told WLWT that Cincinnati-area authorities were contacted when an individual in Texas saw the video.

Prosecutors also said that Kendrick admitted to performing and recording the incident.

Kendrick is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $350,000 bond.