Armed customer shoots, kills man stealing diapers

nbc news By Published: Updated:
nc_diapershooting0206_1500x845

ORANGE CO., FL (WESH) A man accused of stealing diapers from a Florida Walmart was killed by another customer on Saturday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

Arthur Adams, 19, died after being shot by a 50-year-old man.

Investigators said Adams and another man were stealing two carts of diapers when a store employee confronted them in the parking lot.

The 50-year-old customer noticed what was happening and got involved.

Authorities said Adams reached for something, which made the customer feel threatened. The customer then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Adams was shot, along with a teenage girl who was with the suspects.

The suspects tried to drive away, but their vehicle struck two other vehicles in the parking lot. They then ditched their vehicle and ran off.

Adams made it to the gas station across the street where he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead later.

Investigators said the suspects were in a stolen vehicle, which was reportedly involved in a carjacking in January, and Adams had an extensive criminal history.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s