Columbus mother grieves after missing son’s body is found near quarry

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus mother’s months-long search for her son came to an end last week.

Matthew Parsley, 37, went missing in October. His body was found on the south side on January 30, not far from his mother’s home. Police are still trying to figure out how he died.

His mother, Susan Stover, talked to NBC4 wearing her son’s OSU sweater, describing his joyful smile and loving personality.

“Too many, too many tears have been shed. Never, ever, ever should you have to bury your child,” said Stover. “It takes a part of you that you can never ever get back.”

She said her son went through the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center and was kicked out just before he went missing.

“It was hard to see him struggle when the drugs and the alcohol would take over his life because it wasn’t him,” said Stover. “He hadn’t gotten into heavy drugs until just recently.”

Stover said her son lost his way after his father died from cancer. He got clean on his own several times and was in and out rehab. Now, her mission is to raise awareness to help others.

“He’s not going to just pass in vain. I’m going to do something,” said Stover. “This could happen to anybody. He had so many people that loved him.”

Stover said her son didn’t have insurance or the money to attend an expensive rehab center. She’s calling for better accessibility to facilities to help people struggling with addiction.

“It’s important that people realize that we were just an ordinary family,” she said. “We didn’t ask to be a part of this club.”

While he was still missing, Stover said she had dreams that her son couldn’t breathe.

“I would wake up with him standing next to me, ‘Mom come and get me! Mom I can’t breathe,’ and he was in the water for three months and no wonder, a mom knows,” she said.

The detective working the case took her near a quarry where Parsley’s body was found, adding some closure to the painful journey of finally finding her son.

“I’m glad he took me there because I wanted to see where he ended up, even though I know that’s not where he took his last breath,” said Stover.

Although it’s February, Stover has kept up their family Christmas tree. A single present lies underneath it, with Parsley’s name on it. She said she wanted to keep the tree up until her son came home.

“His story wasn’t over, it surely wasn’t over, not at 37,” she said. “It ended way too soon.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).