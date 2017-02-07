Firefighter daddy/daughter dance helps fight skin cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — All Columbus firefighters and their daughters were invited to a special dance Saturday night.

The Columbus Firefighters Foundation sponsored the second annual charity dance to benefit SKNLUV, a non-profit group which helps fight skin cancer in Ohio.

Lt. Thad Turano and his daughter Eleanor took part in the dance, but it was even more person for Turano who’s fighting skin cancer himself. “Yeah we’re excited. She’s been talking about this for a month now.”

After prepping and making everything perfect, Turano and Eleanor, spent the evening dancing with his princess. Eleanor spent most of the evening in one of her favorite places, “Daddy lift me up.”

In her daddy’s arms.