German Village residents on edge after multiple attacks in the area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents in German Village are on edge after three attacks took place within a two-week period.

At 8:50pm Monday, a woman was attacked and robbed by gunpoint in the German Village neighborhood. The incident happened outside of her home near Mohawk and Frankfort Streets.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was getting things out of the trunk of her car when a man walked up behind her and demanded she give him her purse. Police say the man pistol whipped the woman across the side of her face and then took off with her pursue.

On Jan. 23, a 68-year-old woman was punched the face by a stranger after getting out of her car.

The next morning, a man held a knife to a woman’s throat while robbing her.

Residents in the area are taking steps to protect themselves.

“I also have mace that I went out and bought. We have a personal security alarm that I carry with me at all times. So, I am not letting this change my way of life at all. We are not scared,” said resident Pam Bear.

Kara Ruth moved into the neighborhood two months ago and is worried for her safety.

“I hadn’t heard anything when I first moved in, so I thought it just stopped and then that happened. It’s just a little scary considering that I was about to go for a run,” said Ruth.

Columbus Police have not said all three incidents are related, but they are paying close attention to the situation.

“One thing that we are doing is we have dedicated resources that are in the area,” said Sgt. Rich Weiner, Columbus Police Department.

The German Village Society has called a meeting with Columbus Police tonight in hopes of getting answers about these attacks.