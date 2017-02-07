German Village residents on edge after multiple attacks in the area

Tyler_HS By Published: Updated:
german-village

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents in German Village are on edge after three attacks took place within a two-week period.

At 8:50pm Monday, a woman was attacked and robbed by gunpoint in the German Village neighborhood. The incident happened outside of her home near Mohawk and Frankfort Streets.

According to Columbus Police, the woman was getting things out of the trunk of her car when a man walked up behind her and demanded she give him her purse. Police say the man pistol whipped the woman across the side of her face and then took off with her pursue.

On Jan. 23, a 68-year-old woman was punched the face by a stranger after getting out of her car.

The next morning, a man held a knife to a woman’s throat while robbing her.

Residents in the area are taking steps to protect themselves.

“I also have mace that I went out and bought. We have a personal security alarm that I carry with me at all times. So, I am not letting this change my way of life at all. We are not scared,” said resident Pam Bear.

Kara Ruth moved into the neighborhood two months ago and is worried for her safety.

“I hadn’t heard anything when I first moved in, so I thought it just stopped and then that happened. It’s just a little scary considering that I was about to go for a run,” said Ruth.

Columbus Police have not said all three incidents are related, but they are paying close attention to the situation.

“One thing that we are doing is we have dedicated resources that are in the area,” said Sgt. Rich Weiner, Columbus Police Department.

The German Village Society has called a meeting with Columbus Police tonight in hopes of getting answers about these attacks.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s