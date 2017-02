AKRON, OH (WCMH) – One person was injured Tuesday when a home exploded in Akron.

WKYC reported the explosion happened in the area of Courtland Avenue and South Hawkins in Akron.

At least one person was injured.

The home was destroyed in the explosion. Officials told WKYC they believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Windows blown across the street at massive Akron home explosion. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/gK0ic7Ib5C — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 8, 2017

Massive home explosion in Akron on Courtland. @wkyc. pic.twitter.com/RO74hCHOD0 — Chris Tye (@TVTye) February 8, 2017