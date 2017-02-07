How many thieves does it take to break a window?

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WCMH) – Police in Florida say that a pair of would-be burglars were thwarted by a piece of shatter resistant glass.

It happened Tuesday morning at a Port St. Lucie gas station.

Security video shows two men attempting to break through a window in order to get inside the store.

The first suspect repeatedly strikes the glass with a hammer, failing to gain entry. He then rammed his body into the glass, again failing.

The second suspect also tried to break through with a hammer.

The suspects ran off without getting inside.