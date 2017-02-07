IKEA hiring 250 workers for Columbus location

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — IKEA announced it will be hiring 250 workers at its new location near the Polaris Mall.

IKEA made the announcement Tuesday morning and anyone interested can apply at IKEA.com .

“We are thrilled to offer interested jobseekers diverse positions with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work,” said David Garcia, store manager. “IKEA offers a variety of positions for different coworkers’ interests so they can enjoy their job and contribute successfully. We believe it is as fun to work at IKEA as it is to shop at IKEA,” explained Garcia.

Prospective coworkers can apply for the approximately 250 diverse positions available in: home furnishings sales, interior design/visual merchandising, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, facility management, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment, and child play area supervision. There will also be approximately 60 food service opportunities in its Restaurant, Swedish Foodmarket, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

IKEA says it offers family-friendly initiatives and diverse workplace benefits including full medical/dental insurance to coworkers working 20 hours or more per week with eligibility for domestic partners and children. Most recently, IKEA announced an expanded policy for coworkers to receive up to four months of paid parental leave. Other benefits include: vacation, paid maternity/paternity leave and paid time off for child adoption, tuition assistance, a bonus program, 401(k) matching, a pension plan, professional development, training and mentoring programs, free uniforms, and a discount for shopping at IKEA.

Under construction on 33 acres in the Polaris Centers of Commerce development, the 354,000-square-foot future IKEA Columbus and its 1,200 parking spaces is being built at the northeastern corner of I-71 and Gemini Place.

The store is expected to open this summer.