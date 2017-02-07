Judge weighs bringing suspect in 44-year-old case to trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Franklin County Judge Guy Reece will decide if an 82-year-old man will stand trial for allegedly shooting a police officer 44 years ago.

The cold case dates back to 1972, when Charles Hays is accused of shooting Columbus police Officer Niki Cooper.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien brought the case before Judge Reece, claiming factors weigh towards bringing Hays to trial. His defense attorney Robert Essex claims Hays has a right to a speedy trial and he is aged and an invalid and not competent to stand trial.

Officer Cooper’s daughter, Lori Cooper, spent every day for three months doing detective work uncovering evidence that her father’s suspected shooter was indicted and charged but never tried for his crime.

“It’s time for justice,” Cooper said.

On March 15, 1972, Officer Cooper was shot while trying to arrest a burglary suspect. A number of homes had been hit and Cooper was talking to residents in southeast Columbus. One suspect, Hays, ran and Officer Cooper followed until the man was cornered, according to the police report. The report indicates Hays shot Cooper in the arm and Cooper returned fire. Both men survived.

Cooper’s father Niki passed away a few years ago, but she wanted to know the fate of her father’s suspected shooter. Cooper was very surprised with what she found after doing some digging.

“I firmly believe in our justice system, and I was beyond shocked that he had slipped through the cracks,” Cooper explained.

Hays was indicted for the crime in April of 1972 according to O’Brien. Documents show Hays posted $20,000 bail and fled. He was subsequently arrested and served time for other crimes during the late 1970s in Kentucky and Connecticut. There was an incomplete paper trail as the State of Ohio tried to extradite Hays to face his charges in the Buckeye State.

Hays was eventually paroled in Connecticut and walked free. Ohio’s paper trail to extradite Hays ended more than three decades ago, but O’Brien said Hays never asked for a speedy trial. “I think Connecticut should have notified us when he was released in 1978,” said O’Brien.

Cooper said justice must be served when you attempt to kill a law enforcement officer.

“That’s never acceptable. Not two days later, two months later, or 44 years later,” she said. “It is time for justice and that is what I am doing. That is my end goal here.”

Hays now lives in Dayton, and got a waiver for his appearance from the courts for medical reasons.