Long after the fires are out, firefighters face battle with cancer

See Hattie's first story in the series Wednesday morning at 6 on NBC4 Today. Published: Updated:
126

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Startling numbers show that firefighters are at risk even after the fire is extinguished. One in ten Columbus firefighters is diagnosed with cancer. The toxins and chemicals from burning plastic, along with smoke, seeped through their protective suits.

THE FIGHTING 126

Now, the men and women who risk their lives get a nod from Governor Kasich after he signed Senate Bill 27, recognizing cancer as a work-related illness.

Throughout the month of February, Hattie Hawks talks with these brave public servants and their families to show what life is like off the clock. She will also walk you through the safety measures being taken to protect these brave men and women after they’re off the streets.

