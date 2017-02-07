Madison County car accident leaves one man dead

DEER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Oh. (WCMH)– The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night.

The crash happened at roughly 10:36 pm on State Route 29 near Lafayette-Plain City Road.

Nicholas R. Chinn was driving northbound on Lafayette-Plain City Road. Officers say he failed to yield at a stop sign.

That’s when he was hit by a Chevy Suburban traveling southeast on SR 29.

Mr. Chinn was pronounced dead at the scene by Central Township Fire and EMS. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The incident is under investigation.

