Man brings machete to Steak ‘n Shake, threatens to kill everyone inside

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
Shane Spurgeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police)
Shane Spurgeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — A man is accused of bringing a machete into a Nashville-area Steak ‘n Shake and threatening to kill everyone inside.

According to a Metro police arrest affidavit, 29-year-old Shane Spurgeon was told he could not drink alcohol inside the restaurant and became angry.

He reportedly left the restaurant and then returned with a machete.

According to the affidavit, Spurgeon threatened to kill everyone at the restaurant.

Police officers were called to the scene and arrested him. Spurgeon allegedly kicked an officer as he was being put into a patrol car.

The arrest affidavit said Spurgeon was under the influence of several intoxicants.

Spurgeon has been charged with aggravated assault, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $35,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.

