Man facing charges after allegedly drugging women at Athens bar

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly drugging multiple women at an Athens, Ohio bar.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office said Robert Neal II is charged with two felony counts of corrupting another with drugs. The charges came after Athens County Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn learned that Neal allegedly put a white powder in the drinks of three women. The women were not aware that their drinks had been tampered with.

“As soon as I learned of the potential of someone drugging unsuspecting individuals’ drinks, I devoted all of the resources of my office to get to the bottom of it,” Blackburn said.

Neal was arrested and charged following the execution of a search warrant for his apartment on East State Street. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The prosecutor’s office did not name the bar where the incident happened, but said that area liquor establishments were “extremely cooperative” during the investigation.