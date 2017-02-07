Nationwide Children’s Hospital issues security alert after staff member robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The employee was walking to the hospital when an armed man robbed her.

According to the security alert sent out by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, at about 5:30am, Tuesday, the staff member parked her vehicle on Mooberry Street and was walking near Carpenter Street when a man with a gun robbed her of her purse.

The suspect then ran into the area neighborhood. The staff member was not injured in the robbery.

Hospital officials say they believe the suspect is the same man who was involved in a similar incident that took place January 27.

The suspect is described as being a black male, about 6 feet tall, and was last seen in black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white mask or scarf pulled over his face. Both robberies took place between 5 and 6am.

“Our Security staff are collaborating with Columbus Police to coordinate presence in and around the NCH campus. Additionally, Security continues to patrol the east lots beginning at 5am on a constant basis until midnight, and conducts random patrols after midnight and on the weekends,” the security alert states.

The hospital encouraged the following safety measures in the release:

If you park in a surface lot that provides shuttle service, please wait in your vehicle until the shuttle arrives (shuttle drivers are also instructed to wait until employees are in their cars before leaving a lot).

If you park in an area without shuttle service, please consider calling ahead so security can meet you in the lot.