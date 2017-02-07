No really, a Harambe shaped Cheeto sold on eBay for nearly $100K

BURBANK, CA (WCMH) — The final bid for a Harambe the gorilla shaped Cheeto came in at $99,900.

EBay user valuestampsinc placed the “RARE-One of a Kind Cheetos” on eBay, January 28, and began the listing at $11.99.

By February 5, the bid had increased to $14.50, but by the end of the auction on February 6, the final bid reached $99,900.

In the description of the chip, valuestampsinc says, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla. This item is one of a kind!”

Valuestampinc goes on to say that the Cheeto comes in about one-and-a-half inches tall and is a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items, but the bag of Cheetos would not be included.

It is unclear if the winning bidder actually paid for the Hot Cheeto Harambe Gorilla.