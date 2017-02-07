Officer and K-9 partner retire together

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus Police Officers who fought crime together are retiring together. The 6-legged pair have been taking down bad guys for nearly a decade.

They say dog is man’s best friend and that couldn’t be more true in the case of Officer Bill Dorsey and his K-9 Camile — in this case, man’s best partner.

Tuesday, the crime-fighting pair retired after eight years and countless calls hunting down suspects and sniffing out drugs.

“You have a partner that you take home. Someone you can really trust and he’s there for you. He’s got you 100%,” said Officer Dorsey.

Sergeant Mark Cartwright with the K-9 Unit said both officers have shown great bravery during their years of service.

“These guys go into some dangerous situations. It’s them and the dog basically playing a game of hide-and-seek with bad guys who probably know where they’re at and that they’re coming for them. It’s a very dangerous game,” said Sgt. Cartwright.

Officer Dorsey bought Camile from the Department for just $1.

“He’s my brother,” said Officer Dorsey.

Now, these best friends can enjoy their golden years together.

“We’re going to live a long life together. He’s really special to me,” Officer Dorsey said. “Like I said, I’ve had a great career and I just love everybody out here.”

With retirement, Officer Dorsey gets a party and a promotion … a promotion to Captain of his own fishing boat! He’s going to run charters on Lake Erie. As for Camile, he’s looking forward to more toys and more treats.