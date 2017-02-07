Pacemaker leads to arson and insurance fraud charges for Ohio man

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-00001

HAMILTON, OH (AP) – A man charged with arson based partly on data collected from his pacemaker has pleaded not guilty to setting his Ohio home on fire.

Court officials say 59-year-old Ross Compton pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Hamilton to aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges. Authorities say he’s accused of starting a Sept. 19 fire at his Middletown home.

Authorities say statements he made weren’t consistent with evidence.

Police say Compton told them he packed belongings when he saw the fire, threw them out of a window and carried them to his car.

Investigators say a cardiologist reviewed Compton’s cardiac device and concluded his medical condition made it “highly improbable” he took the actions he described.

Compton’s home telephone number is disconnected. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s