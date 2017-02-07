Police: Mother charged after overdosing in school parking lot

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — A woman has been charged with endangering children and disorderly conduct after police said they found her passed out in a van outside an elementary school.

Washington Court House police and Fayette County medics responded to Cherry Hill Elementary School Monday afternoon on a report of a suspected heroin overdose. Officials found the woman, Cheyenne Baughn, sitting unconscious in the driver’s seat of the van.

Officials said the woman picked her child up from the school and lost consciousness after returning to the vehicle.

The principal took the child back inside as the mother was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Baughn will be arraigned Wednesday morning.

