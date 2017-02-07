Preliminary autopsy shows deputy killed his wife then himself in murder-suicide

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The preliminary autopsy result in the Licking County murder-suicide show Deputy David Lewandowski killed his wife then himself.

The Coroner’s Office Pathologist Dr. Jeff Lee, who performed the autopsy, said Elizabeth Lewandowski died from multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head. Her husband David died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Sheriff Randy Thorp posted this statement one day after their deaths: “It is with regret and a heavy heart that I announce the victims are David Lewandowski, 34 and his wife Elizabeth, 24. Dave was a Deputy Sheriff assigned to the patrol division here at the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse at Licking Memorial Hospital.

The BCI from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is conducting the investigation.

“I ask the community to keep the victim’s families in our thoughts and prayers as well as their work families of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Licking Memorial Hospital,” Thorp said.

The couple was found shot dead by a relative in their Price Road home in Newark Township.

Licking Memorial Health Systems issued the following statement:

“Licking Memorial Health Systems is deeply saddened with the news of the death of staff nurse Elizabeth Lewandowski, and we offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

