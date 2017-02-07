Top Spots: Most romantic restaurants in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Valentine’s Day is coming up fast. If you’re stuck on ideas for a romantic meal, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up the most romantic restaurants in the Columbus area.

Refectory Restaurant

Viewers say the Refectory is the best spot for a romantic dinner in the Capital City, and it’s easy to see why. The restaurant offers a contemporary French and American menu, and diners rave about the impeccable service, delicious food and seasonal menu. The ambiance is also guaranteed to put you in a romantic mood.

The Melting Pot

Your heart is sure to melt over an intimate dinner with your loved one at the original fondue restaurant. And besides, what is Valentine’s Day without chocolate-covered strawberries? And let’s be honest here: There’s nothing more romantic than dipping bread in molten cheese.

Mitchell’s Ocean Club

If you’re looking for steak and seafood, Mitchell’s Ocean Club in Easton is the place for you. The menu features prime seafood and steak, signature cocktails and one of the most impressive wine lists around. Note: The restaurant requires diners to wear business casual attire.

Smith & Wollensky

What’s more romantic than having a dining room all to yourself? If you reserve a private room at Smith & Wollensky in Easton, you can get what will possibly be the best steak of your life in an intimate setting with your significant other. The steaks are hand-butchered and dry aged and the chefs strive to make sure you get the best quality and best taste there is.

Barcelona Restaurant and Bar

Looking for a global dining experience that brings together old European charm and a modern metropolitan experience? Barcelona is the place for you. In warmer months, the patio is the perfect spot for a casual yet intimate outdoor dinner, and the inside will make you feel like you’ve travelled to a quiet and romantic village in Spain. Plus, Barcelona is the best place in Columbus to get authentic Spanish food.

M at Miranova

Another Cameron Mitchell creation, M at Miranova is sure to impress your significant other. M’s award-winning food is inspired by cuisines around the world and prepared with a unique artistic flair. Diners rave about the signature cocktails, entrees and desserts. Pro tip: M offers valet parking for $7.

The Boat House

Stunning views of downtown Columbus and the Scioto and Olentangy rivers? Check. Fresh and delicious seafood-driven menu with scrumptious appetizers? Check. The Boat House at Confluence Park is a year-round favorite for a romantic dinner. This Valentine’s Day, the Boat House is hosting a Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Ball from 7 to 11pm, featuring a romantic dinner buffet, hors d’ oeuvres, champagne, a DJ, dancing, a photo booth and much more. You can purchase your tickets here.

Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar

Nestled in historic German Village, Lindey’s offers a romantic casual setting with a unique dining experience. Diners rave about the ambience, service and food from the appetizers to the desserts and everything in between. The restaurant also offers complimentary valet parking on the Mohawk Street side.

The Guild House

If you’re looking for a locally sourced menu with delicious food, Cameron Mitchell’s The Guild House is exactly what you’re looking for. The stunning interior lends itself well to creating an intimate and unique dining experience. Diners love the duck pate appetizer and the orecchiette pasta.

Basi Italia

If you’re a sucker for that scene in Lady and the Tramp when they kiss over a string of spaghetti, you’ll want to visit Basi Italia. Located in the heart of Victorian Village, the Italian and Mediterranean-based menu,