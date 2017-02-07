WATCH: Jack Hanna talks about Colo’s impact on the Columbus Zoo

Jungle Jack Hanna

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “Colo really put us on the map.  The Columbus Zoo, I really think, is there because of Colo,” says Jack Hanna, Director Emeritus of The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Hanna spoke with NBC4’s Ellie Merritt in his first sit-down interview since Colo’s death on January 17th, 2017.

Hanna hasn’t been at the Columbus Zoo since Colo’s passing.  He is on a speaking tour across the country and Ellie Merritt met up with him along the way.

“The thing that was special about Colo was that she was the boss, I think,” said Hanna.

Tonight at on NBC4 at 6, hear Hanna in his own words share what Colo means to him, how he will remember her and his plans to honor her at the zoo.

