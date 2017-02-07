WATCH: Jack Hanna talks about Colo’s impact on the Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “Colo really put us on the map. The Columbus Zoo, I really think, is there because of Colo,” says Jack Hanna, Director Emeritus of The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Hanna spoke with NBC4’s Ellie Merritt in his first sit-down interview since Colo’s death on January 17th, 2017.

Hanna hasn’t been at the Columbus Zoo since Colo’s passing. He is on a speaking tour across the country and Ellie Merritt met up with him along the way.

“The thing that was special about Colo was that she was the boss, I think,” said Hanna.

