5 injured in fall from high wire in Sarasota at Circus Arts Conservatory

SARASOTA, FL (WFLA) –- Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota.

At least one patient is being transported to a local hospital with a condition classified as “trauma alert.”

The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista St. in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

 

