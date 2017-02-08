Bed Bugs reported at Circleville High School

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
A tropical bed bug. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences photo.
A tropical bed bug. University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences photo.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Circleville City Schools confirms that cleanup is in progress after a bed bug was detected from a student in a classroom at Circleville High School.

Superintendent Jonathan Davis said:

We are following our protocol after a bug was detected from a student in a classroom today at CHS and will treat all areas, as we always do. We have been in communication with the Health Department and recognize an increase in bed bugs across the County and State and know that these bugs are transported to/from school on student clothing, bookbags, and other items. I’m confident our pest control protocol, and CCS staff, have done an excellent job doing everything they can to properly treat any, and all, citings and we will continue to look into any means necessary to ensure our students and parents that the buildings are clean and safe. As a parent, with students in the district, I can assure that nobody wants to have lice, or bed bugs, and the district takes seriously any and all reports.

A letter was sent home to parents Wednesday, clarifying the district’s bed bug treatment protocol.

letter

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s