Bed Bugs reported at Circleville High School

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Circleville City Schools confirms that cleanup is in progress after a bed bug was detected from a student in a classroom at Circleville High School.

Superintendent Jonathan Davis said:

We are following our protocol after a bug was detected from a student in a classroom today at CHS and will treat all areas, as we always do. We have been in communication with the Health Department and recognize an increase in bed bugs across the County and State and know that these bugs are transported to/from school on student clothing, bookbags, and other items. I’m confident our pest control protocol, and CCS staff, have done an excellent job doing everything they can to properly treat any, and all, citings and we will continue to look into any means necessary to ensure our students and parents that the buildings are clean and safe. As a parent, with students in the district, I can assure that nobody wants to have lice, or bed bugs, and the district takes seriously any and all reports.

A letter was sent home to parents Wednesday, clarifying the district’s bed bug treatment protocol.