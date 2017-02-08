‘Catch me outside’ girl banned from airline after punching fellow passenger

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — You can catch her outside, but you won’t catch her on a Spirit Airlines flight.

Danielle Bregoli, who became famous after an appearance on Dr. Phil, was reportedly caught on camera punching an airline passenger who grabbed her mother Barbara Ann.

TMZ has the video (warning: graphic language).

Spirit Airlines reportedly banned Bregoli, her mother, and the other woman for life after the altercation.

Bregoli told TMZ her mother, who was in a cast, was trying to put her luggage away.

Bregoli’s exclamation of “catch me outside, how ’bout that?” on a recent episode of Dr. Phil became an Internet meme, in part due to her slurred pronunciation of the phrase. Danielle and her mother went on the show after Barbara Ann said her daughter was out of control.