Check out these Valentine’s Day deals

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you looking for Ohio Valentine’s Day Deals? Couponer and blogger Mary Hoover with Mission to Save is here to save you money.
Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals
- Rusty Bucket Kids Eat Free: Head to the Bucket on 2/14 for a great Kids Eat Free event. All the kids 10 and under eat FREE! Plus they will have candy and fun kids drinks!
- Mimi’s Cafe: Post a love note to receive a Free Entree coupon. Details on Facebook.
- Papa Murphy’s Heart Shaped Pizzas!: This heart shaped take-n-bake pizza have been priced from $7-9 (although prices and participation vary). Please contact your local store more full details.
- Melting Pot: Sign Up for Club Fondue and receive a complimentary box of six of Signature Chocolate-Covered Strawberries with the purchase of $60 or more.
- Chick-fil-A on Sawmill: Order a 30 ct nuggets, 4 waffle fries or fruit cups and 4 drinks for just $25. Offer available for dine in or carryout. They are also having a fun Kids CLub night with Valentine’s Day activities for your family (then enjoy your meal deal too). Nugget trays can be easily reheated.
Retail Valentine’s Day Deals
- Kroger 4X Gift Cards: Thru 2/14, you can earn 4x the Fuel Points on select Restaurant, Movie, Streaming and Music Gift Cards at Kroger.
- Flirty Aprons: 30% Off + Free Shipping with code FLIRTYLOVE the month of February.
- 1-800-Flowers: 15% off any purchase with code CUPIDFFTN thru 2/14/17.
- Edible Arrangements: use code SPCL2565 to save 20% off orders $65+ through 2/13/17.
- Cheryl’s Cookies: 6 Count Cookie Sampler and Free $10 Gift Card for just shipping, $6.99
- Mrs. Fields: 20% Off Cookie Cakes or 10% off entire order with coupon code VALENTINE thru 2/4/17.
- The Popcorn Factory: 25% off any purchase with code HEARTS25.