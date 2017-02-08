City attorney targets two west side properties for board-up

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — City Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer Jr. says his office filed two more civil motions to board up west side properties suspected as drug havens.

Pfeiffer’s office released information about the properties on Wednesday.

647 Belvidere Avenue was boarded up Wednesday after the Franklin County Environmental Court granted the city’s request for an emergency temporary restraining order. The property is 1/10 of a mile from West Mound Elementary School.

Columbus Police have made several searches at the Belvidere Avenue property. On December 7th, officers found cash (including pre-recorded funds used in undercover purchases), digital scales, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, security cameras, and miscellaneous ammunition after executing a search warrant.

Pfeiffer’s office also filed a complaint against the owner of 840 South Hague Avenue. Columbus Police officers reportedly have been investigating community complaints of illegal drug activity and prostitution at this address.

Copies of the city’s complaint against 840 S. Hague Ave.and the court’s board-up order against 647 Belvidere Ave. are available on the city attorney’s website.