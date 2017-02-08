‘No One Eats Alone’ at local elementary school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Think back to your time in school: You probably remember someone who always ate alone. A Columbus school is trying to change that to help prevent bullying and violence.

Wednesday, every student at Stewart Alternative Elementary School had a buddy to eat lunch with for “No One Eats Alone Day.”

At school, a student is rarely alone. But, for many children it can still be a lonely place.

“When you’re lonely it’s just, like, not fun,” said 5th grader December Elder.

Buckeye Health Plan put on the No One Eats Alone Day program for 5th graders at the school. It said social isolation can lead to everything from bullying and self-harm to violence.

“It starts young. You notice that the kids that are isolated, their thoughts become actions, and we believe what you think about you bring about. So, we want to promote positivity and embracing one another,” said James Turner with Buckeye Health Plan.

Principal Ebone Johnson said students who don’t feel included are also more likely to struggle in school.

“Sometimes isolation could lead to sadness or depression in students. I would say sometimes they don’t do as well in some of their classes,” said Johnson.

She said teaching acceptance is a life lesson she hopes her students take with them when they leave the halls of her school.

“I think this is definitely a real world lesson because in the real world you have to learn how to get along with other people and you have to learn how to work with people you may not necessarily know,” said Principal Johnson.

Elder said she’ll be looking for classmates who are alone now.

“I’ll probably walk up to them, probably say, like, ‘Do you want to play and get to know each other’s age and stuff?’” said Elder.

A sweet question that could possibly change a child’s life.

To learn more about No One Eats Alone Day visit http://www.nooneeatsalone.org/