Fire destroys Lithopolis home, displaces mother and daughter

LITHOPOLIS, Oh. (WCMH)– Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire in Lithopolis Tuesday night.

The Fire Chief said the fire started sometime during the 9:00 pm hour. The mother and daughter who live there returned home to their house on Faulkner Drive and opened their garage to find it filled with smoke.

When they went to the front door, smoke came pouring out and the woman saw fire near the rear of the house so she called the fire department.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, but the house is heavily damaged.

Firefighters were on scene for hours. Investigators and the Red Cross have been called in to assist.