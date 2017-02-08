Firefighter charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old

David Michael Akin
TEXARKANA, AR (KARK) — A Texarkana firefighter has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl, the Bowie County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office said.

David Michael Akin, 49, is a Captain at the Texarkana Fire Department.

According to the police report, police were called to the alleged victim’s house around 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 in reference a sexual assault.

The child’s parents called police when they found out their daughter was diagnosed with an STD after receiving medical treatment for an infection.

Police say when the child’s father questioned her about how this may have happened, she told him that Mr. Akin had put a blanket over her head and touched her.

The parents say they believe this incident happened while Akin’s daughter was babysitting the girl in November.

Police say Akin turned himself in Wednesday morning around 11:45. His bond is set at $35,000.

