Flames burning through Methodist church in South Carolina

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WCMH) — Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning through a church in upstate South Carolina.

Fire crews were called to the Advent United Methodist Church in Simpsonville just before 1pm, NBC affiliate WYFF-TV reports.

The church has been undergoing renovations. It is not clear at this time what sparked the fire.

Advent United Methodist Church posted the following statement on Facebook:

“Advent family, You may have seen or heard that there is a fire in our sanctuary. Everyone at Advent is OK. Please do not come to the church as crews are working. Join us in prayer. We will keep you updated.”

The church has been meeting in a gym while the building was under renovations.

