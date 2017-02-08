Missing 15-year-old Mansfield girl could be heading to Columbus

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Angelia Haverstock, 15, was last seen in the area of Linden Road in Mansfield.

She is described as a white female standing 5’2″ and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She has burgundy hair.

Police believe she could be traveling to the Columbus area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call The Mansfield Division of Police 419-522-1234, Det. Rich Miller 419-755-9758 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) with any information concerning the current whereabouts of Angelia.

