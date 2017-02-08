Mom says daughter’s hair nearly pulled off by Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) — The mom says her 3-year-old daughter now has a bald spots on her head after getting her hair stuck in a Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine.

“I thought it was going to take her scalp off,” Michaelena Dodge tells WXYZ of the ordeal.

According to Dodge, she and her young daughter were at the restaurant when the girl bent over to grab a bag by the ticket machine. Dodge says the girl’s hair got caught in the machine, yanking her towards it.

Dodge says she had to pull the girl’s head from the machine, leaving the 3-year-old with bald spots and needing medical attention for pain.

The restaurant released the following statement to WXYZ in regards to the incident:

“The store manager on duty acted quickly to make sure the child was ok and we’ve since been in contact with her mother and offered to assist with any medical bills. We want to assure parents and caregivers that maintaining a safe experience for our guests is a primary concern for us.”

But Dodge says she wants more done. “I think they should remove that machine or at least put a button that stops it. Something to stop it from happening again.”