Muslim doctors continue serving the under-served

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Noor Community Clinic or Muslim Clinic of Ohio has been serving the under-insured and under-served for seven years.

Volunteer doctors, many who are Muslim or of Middle-Eastern descent, are supporting people without health insurance and are making a big impact.

“They wholeheartedly help each and every patient no matter what race or religion they might be,” said patient Iqbal Begun, who’s responses were interpreted by her granddaughter, Durya Nadeem.

Regardless of race, religion or background, people who don’t have access healthcare are welcome. Now, during a time when Islamophobia is on the rise, this free clinic is serving the community while inspiring young students to do the same no matter who you are.

Begun came to the clinic six years ago, with 2 and a half blocked arteries.

“She was very sick when she came,” said clinic founder Dr. Malika Haque. “She couldn’t take steps without feeling short of breath.”

Begun has no health insurance and didn’t know where to go, until she found the clinic, which works in partnership with the Ohio State University.

“As a heart patient she is doing amazing, which she is really thankful for,” said Nadeem, who is a high school junior and volunteer at the clinic.

“Be there for every single person no matter who they are, what race, religion, ethnicity, age, gender, doesn’t matter to me,” she said.

The clinic and the work they do have inspired her to become a doctor.

“I just want to help people just for the sake of helping and that’s what the Noor Clinic does as well,” said Nadeem.

Each physician and nurse volunteers here on their own time, aside from their full-time jobs.

“We wanted to do something good for the community because every time you open a page of the newspaper sometimes you see something very negative about some Muslim who did something in the country or in the world,” said Dr. Haque, who’s been a pediatrician at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for 40 years.

She said they serve patients from all faiths, who are under-insured or under-served, while providing a teaching environment for medical students to learn how to interact with patients from different cultures.

“This is what we do here, have them overcome the fear of the unknown and get to know the patients,” said Dr. Haque. “America is not made of one color, one race.”

In total, there are four different free clinics held at the same location as the Noor Community Clinic (http://cfca.org.ohio-state.edu/noor.htm), including the Asian Free Clinic, La Clinica Latina and Columbus Free Clinic.

For more information on the Columbus Free Clinic alliance CLICK HERE.