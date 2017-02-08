Ohio dealer imprisoned for pregnant girlfriend’s drug death

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
generic-gavel-3

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A northeast Ohio drug dealer has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child and been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 22-year-old Rashon Williams was sentenced Tuesday on charges including involuntary manslaughter and heroin trafficking.

The Akron man tearfully apologized to the woman’s mother and other relatives in court.

Williams was suspected of providing the drug that led to the August death of 26-year-old Megan Carlson, of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls. Authorities determined she had used carfentanil, a drug that is far more potent than heroin and is sometimes used to sedate elephants.

Carlson’s mother said that Carlson was an addict who had been in recovery for over two years before she died.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s