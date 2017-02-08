Three rapes reported at Ohio University over the weekend

ATHENS (WCMH) — Ohio University police have fielded their third report of a rape over the weekend.

According to The Athens Post, three females reported being raped on campus. All three cases are under investigation.

A female reported unwanted sexual contact with a known male in Bryan Hall on Friday around 2:47 p.m. The Post says this report, included in the department’s log of weekly activity, was the third report over the weekend.

Campus police released two emergency crime alerts on Sunday for alleged incidents of rape that happened that morning.

A female reported she had been raped in her Ryors Hall dorm room by an unknown male at 3 a.m. Sunday. The female told police that after meeting the suspect on West Union Street, the two walked back to her room where she fell asleep. She woke up to find the suspect having sexual contact with her without her consent. This suspect is described as a white male with “long blonde wavy hair” wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

At about 5 a.m. Sunday, a female reported being raped by a man in her Armbruster House dorm room. This male was described as having short dark hair and was reportedly wearing khaki pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

