Police: Missing girl last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help tracking down a 12-year-old girl last seen on the city’s north side.

Police said Trinity Andebrhan was last seen Wednesday at Medina Middle School. She is believed to be on foot heading in an unknown direction.

Andebhan is described as a black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black or gray jacket, blue Jordan sweatpants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Andebrhan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.