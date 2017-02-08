Prosecutors: Man used threat of heroin withdrawal to force women into prostitution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of trafficking women for sex could face up to life in prison.

Lerenzo M. White, also known as ‘Justice’ and ‘Justin,’ is charged with five counts of human trafficking, according to a federal indictment.

White was arrested Tuesday by members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

White is accused of trafficking at least five women for the purpose of commercial sex acts. According to the indictment, he used violence and the threat of heroin withdrawal to force women to prostitute themselves at hotels and homes throughout Ohio for his financial benefit.

He faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.